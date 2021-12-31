While the ebbs and flows of the ongoing COVID pandemic dominated the news throughout the world in 2021, the year held many other significant events for Scott County.
Georgetown College dominated the Scott County news cycle in 2021, but not always for the reasons school officials would prefer. Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather and the city council had a big year as did the Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer System (GMWSS). There were several important economic development announcements as well. The Scott County School System welcomed a new superintendent who was also named the Georgetown/Scott County Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the year.
COVID
The pandemic was front and center throughout the year. At times it looked like the worst was past, and then another surge would strike. Surges early in the year, late summer and then at year’s end have taken their toll. At press time, Scott County had suffered 72 COVID deaths with over 11,000 confirmed cases since the pandemic began in march 2020.
Most public meetings were held via Zoom, and some public entities, such as the Georgetown City Council, went back-and-forth between Zoom and in-person meetings. The Scott County Fiscal Court and Scott County School Board continued to meet in person, but limited attendance and enforced social distancing.
Schools met mostly virtually during the 2020-21 school year, but issued a mandatory mask mandate to start the 2021-22 school year. Through the Christmas break Scott County Schools have managed to maintain in-person classes with the only Non-Traditional Day (NTI) held because of extensive power outages.
Nurses and other medical personnel at Georgetown Community Hospital released videos urging people to get a vaccination and talked about the emotional and physical challenges caused by the pandemic.
Dr. Crystal Miller, WEDCO public health director, was front and center cautioning people about the virus, encouraging vaccinations and talking about how difficult the virus has been on health care workers.
Cardome was host to a series of concerts featuring top artists to encourage COVID vaccinations. The concerts featured artists such as Exile and Jerry Douglas. Michael Johnathon, who created the Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour and the Troubadour Concert Series assembled the series.
December has seen another surge in COVID cases, mostly due to the Delta variant. Health officials are bracing for the Omicron variant.
Georgetown College
What an emotional up and down year for Georgetown College!
Things started well for Georgetown College with its management of COVID procedures that kept students in class. Upgrades in ventilation equipment, outside classrooms and weekly testing of students and staff was textbook on how to manage a virus outbreak. Record-breaking enrollments were illustrations the college had turned the corner after several years of financial issues leading to accreditation threats. The college received much praise for its handling of the pandemic.
A summer trial for a man accused of raping a student inside a Georgetown College dorm brought attention to the college. The man was convicted of the rape and the victim shared her anger and frustration towards the college, eventually filing a civil lawsuit. The victim said college officials told her not to share what had happened and college officials were not supportive during the investigation and beyond.
The real bombshell for the college occurred in the fall when President William Jones was accused of sexual assault by a college employee. Jones was fired and Provost Rosemary Allen was named Acting President,
Two-time national NAIA champion and Hall of Fame football coach Bill Cronin announced his retirement in early December. Cronin was the Tigers head football coach for 25 years, compiling a 218-65 record. Chris Oliver has been named Cronin’s successor. Oliver won the NAIA national championship in 2020 with Lindsay Wilson after restarting the program in 2010.
City of Georgetown/GMWSS
2021 has been an active year for Mayor Tom Prather, the city council and its utility, GMWSS.
The council increased the taxes on insurance premiums, which is expected to generate an additional $2 million annually. In June, the council approved a $29.7 million budget that included $2.4 million salary increases. Staffing was increased for first responders.
Prather and the council decided to get out of the sanitation business, approving a contract with Republic to start collecting the city’s garbage Feb. 1, 2022.
Two major GMWSS projects were launched in 2021. The first was construction of a new Wastewater Plant One, a $49.8 million project described as the city’s largest capital project ever. The plant will expand sewage capacity for the city. Unfortunately, an engineering error has forced work to slow down on the plant while a forensic inspection is being conducted. The second project dubbed the South Sewer Project — a $22.6 million project — will install sewer lines down U.S. 25 and will eventually provide sewer services to several mobile home parks on the Scott-Fayette county line.
Long-time council member Marvin Thompson passed away.
Scott County Fiscal Court
In August, the Fiscal Court and Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington unveiled a $21 million plan to provide broadband services throughout the county. The county signed an agreement with Spectrum/Charter Communications, which will provide service within 24 months to 5,351 addresses currently unserved. Within 60 months, some 18,168 addresses will have one gig per second service.
In October, a dispute between the county and Central Kentucky Landfill may have ended when the landfill closed. The county amended its Solid Waste Management Plan in 2020, prohibiting any additional solid waste in the county once Central Kentucky Landfill reached capacity, which happened at the end of that year. A court ruling kept the landfill open until Oct. 31, 2021, to enable governments using the landfill to find other alternatives. The landfill’s efforts to overturn those efforts failed and it closed at the end of October. Landfill officials say they will be back.
The low-head dam at Great Crossing received a lot of attention after a man drowned in early May. State officials recommended removing the dam because of its danger to swimmers and its failing structure. Several magistrates opposed the dam’s removal. No decision has been made on the dam.
Magistrate Bill Burke passed away. Tim Thompson was approved by the governor to complete his term.
Scott County Schools
Billy Parker was named superintendent effective Dec. 1. Parker is a Scott County native and graduated from Georgetown College. He has served in multiple positions with the school system, most recently as assistant Superintendent of Operations. In December, Parker was named Scott County Citizen of the Year by the Georgetown/Scott County Chamber of Commerce.
Although Parker was named superintendent in June, Dr. Kevin Hub remained as superintendent until Nov. 30.
The school system instituted a mask mandate when school started in August. Later the school system started a “Test and Stay” program that tested students and staff who may have been exposed to COVID. Tests were provided daily and if the tests were negative, the students could return to class. At the last school board meeting of the year, several parents urged the board to reconsider the mask mandate while a teacher organization encouraged the board to keep the mask mandates in place. Several board members sought a vote on the matter, and a vote was set for the Jan. 6, 2022 meeting.
A Texas man was honored by Scott County High School for stopping a bus returning from a football game. The bus was filled with football players and it was in full flame moments after the players exited. Alvin Edwards was behind the bus when he saw flames and directed the bus driver to pull over. No one was hurt in the event. Edwards was honored before the annual “Battle of the Birds” football game between SCHS and Great Crossing High School.
Economic Development
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky announced a $461 million upgrade to its plant. The project will upgrade its production equipment, allowing the plant to build bigger, heavier vehicles, expand its powertrain operation to include a 2.4 liter engine line and create a direct hire program. TMMK had been using a temporary service and transitioning employees onto its workforce.
TMMK assembled its 13 millionth vehicle in March. It was a RAV4 Hybrid.
In December, TMMK established a $250,000 Bluegrass Community and Technical College scholarship endowment targeted towards Scott County high school dual credit and Middle College students.
Federal Express is building a 317.520 sq. ft. distribution center in Georgetown that is expected to open sometime in 2022. The distribution center is expected to start with 100 employees and may eventually employ as many as 300.
Texas Roadhouse steak house, First Watch, Feeders Supply and Jersey Mike’s sandwich shop opened.
Universal Piping Industries announced the construction of a prepackaged industrial piping assembly plant in Georgetown. The $12.7 million project will be located in Lane’s Run Business Park. The plant will be 108,000 sq. fit on nearly 13 acres. Construction is expected to begin in February and be completed by April 2023. It will employ 53 with an average hourly wage of $51.
Miscellaneous
Scott County’s property assessments reached $8.1 billion this year.
An EF-1 tornado struck Stamping Ground in early December destroying 10 homes and damaging 13 others. Minor injuries were reported. The National Weather Service never issued a warning for the tornado. One week later a string of tornadoes devastated parts of western Kentucky killing, 77 people.
Scott County’s population has grown 21 percent since 2010.
James Anthony Gray was convicted of the 2007 murder of his parents in Sadieville. There were three trials for Gray. In the first he was convicted but the verdict was overturned. The second ended in a hung jury.
Don Whitlock was named police chief for Stamping Ground. Whitlock has served 18 years with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
Mark and Andi Smith pledged a ton of food each month to the AMEN House.
Festival of the Horse celebrated its 40th year.
