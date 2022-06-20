A Yellow Heart Memorial has been erected at The Pavilion in Georgetown as a way to honor loved ones who lost their battle with COVID-19. The wall contains dozens of digital portraits of victims and yellow hearts bearing their names, allowing families in Scott County a place of remembrance during the grieving process.
The organization, which began in Irving, Texas, after Rosie Davis lost her mother to COVID-19 in May 2020, has since spread across the United States, with thousands of families beginning their own memorial locations for locals to pay tribute to family and friends that have died as a result of the pandemic.
“They're popping up all over, and I thought, ‘Why can't I bring one to Kentucky?’ And so, thanks to The Pavilion, I was able to do that,” said Dorothy Wiemers, the Yellow Heart Memorial community curator in Scott County.
Wiemers said the wall represents a step towards healing for families after not being able to be present with dying family members with COVID-19. Being prohibited from hospital visits and being unable to give family and friends a proper goodbye is something, Wiemers said, added to the grief of those who suffered this loss.
“After the loss, there was so much that we weren't allowed to do as far as mourning in a normal way, like gathering to mourn, so this represents a step towards healing,” she said.
Wiemers experienced grief as well when her husband, Michael, died from COVID-19 in November 2020. She said it was a shock to her family, as they hadn’t expected to be impacted as directly by the infection.
“I've channeled my grief into action, and it has helped me to start healing. My husband is up on this memorial wall, too,” she said.
With over 16,000 families impacted by COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky, Wiemers said she would like to reach as many as possible in the state to give them an opportunity to participate in Georgetown’s Yellow Heart Memorial if they would like the chance. She added anyone, regardless of if they are outside the state, can contact her and be added to the wall.
Wiemers said a teenager in New Jersey has also been creating digital portraits of COVID-19 victims free of charge for families dealing with loss.
“Faces of COVID Victims,” a project started on Facebook by 16-year-old artist Hannah Ernst, began shortly after the loss of her grandfather, Cal Schoenfeld, in May 2020.
“She decided to memorialize him through art, and her mom posted it online. Then, so many people asked her to do it, and she's done thousands at this point, and she does them free of charge to the families,” she said.
At this point, the Yellow Heart Memorial wall in Georgetown contains at least 100 portraits by Ernst, with an additional 60 or 70 hearts, Wiemers said.
“This is a meaningful way to honor our loved ones. Seeing names and faces on the wall, it humanizes the numbers, the statistics that you hear on TV every day. These are names and faces of people who are no longer with us,” she said. “Our loved ones are not just a mere number or statistic. They had lives and families. They were loved, and they deserve to be remembered because their lives mattered.”
Anyone who would like to add their loved one to the Yellow Heart Memorial wall at The Pavilion can do so by filling out a yellow heart at the location. They can also contact Wiemers via email at yellowheartky@gmail.com for help submitting.