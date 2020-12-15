Max, Olivia and Eli Coyne make up Moe’s Bake Shop, a bakery run from their home kitchen in northern Scott County.
Max and Eli, 9, are twins, and Olivia is 11. Together they have become young entrepreneurs.
Just a year ago, the idea for Moe’s Bake Shop was born after the Coynes were in charge of refreshments at Royal Spring Middle School’s holiday craft fair.
“It was about a year ago, Royal Spring had their craft fair—their holiday craft fair—and (Max, Olivia and Eli) had been wanting to do something entrepreneurial,” said their mother, Amy Coyne. “And I have a background in—I just love to bake.”
The three Coynes came up with a logo and a list of goods to bake, opening their shop to pickup and delivery around Scott County in November 2019.
Cookies are their favorite to bake, Amy said.
Orders are taken twice a month via a Google form on the Moe’s Bake Shop Facebook page.
The process at Moe’s is coming up with flavors, then developing recipes, Olivia said.
“They like coming up with different flavor combinations, then I help create the recipes for the cookies,” Amy said.
Earlier this year, Max was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes (T1D), the Coyne family said. So, in November Moe’s created a diabetes cookie to raise awareness.
“We created, this November, a diabetes cookie,” Max said. “So, it’s a normal sugar cookie, except it has blue sprinkles in it and then on the top we put in a red heart for diabetes awareness.”
Sales from the diabetes awareness cookie are donated to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).
JDRF was founded in 1970, according to their website, www.jdrf.org, and the disease was commonly referred to as “juvenile diabetes” because it was associated with children.
T1D does not have anything to do with diet, JDRF says. It is an autoimmune disease that can hit children and adults suddenly.
The first sale of the cookie raised over $300 for JDRF, the Coyne family said.
Basic business skills are taught in the process of running Moe’s, as well.
“We track all the costs that go into all the cookies,” Amy said. “They split their cost into giving, and saving and learning to budget.”
“And spending,” Max added.
“And spending a little bit,” Amy added with a laugh.
Each of the Coynes have their favorite part of running the bake shop.
“I like the money-making,” Max said.
“I like the baking,” Olivia said.
“I like the eating,” Eli said.
Running a business like Moe’s is important, Amy said.
“I definitely think that it’s been a good experience as a mom to be able to help them have this kind of a thing,” she said. “And they realize it’s a lot of hard work, too.”
There is a fourth Coyne child who is known as the Moe’s taste tester.
“He likes to be involved in basically taste testing right now,” Amy said. “But maybe one day he’ll be involved more.”
Moe’s has offered cookies, brownies, bread and cinnamon rolls on their menu with some items rotating on and off.
“But we always do chocolate chip cookies,” Max said. “Always.”
There are usually three cookies on the menu at a time, Amy said, with chocolate chip always being one.
Currently the diabetes awareness cookie isn’t available because they are prepping for their seasonal Christmas cookies: holiday sugar, gingerbread, mint, hot cocoa and cranberry white chocolate.
The bake shop has been a great learning experience for the Coyne family, they said.
“I think we’re just taking it a little bit at a time,” Amy said. “We’re just kind of seeing where it takes us.”
