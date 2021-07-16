Georgetown police characterized Creekside Elementary student Alex Aguilar as a hero for his efforts to help police find a missing elderly woman.
The woman went missing from Dover Manor Assisted Living on July 10. Captain Josh Nash said the woman came up to Aguilar’s porch and appeared distraught and out of breath.
“She showed up on the porch and seemed out of breath and distraught and couldn’t breathe anymore,” said Nash.
The woman was “shaking a lot” when she arrived at Aguilar’s front door. He then brought the woman inside his home, calmed her down and gave her water. However, the woman began shaking more after drinking some water.
“First, she was shaking a little bit, and then when she was drinking a little bit of water, she started shaking more,” Aguilar said.
Aguilar was so concerned about the elderly female that he went to an upstairs room to pray for her.
Aguilar helped flag down police and the woman was transported to Georgetown Community Hospital to be evaluated, according to the Georgetown Police Department Facebook page. The current status of the woman is unknown.
Many people in the community have shown their appreciation to Aguilar on the police department’s Facebook post. Georgetown police went a step further and gifted Aguilar with a new basketball, police stickers and an honorary police badge. He also received a new bike courtesy of the Bluegrass Cycling Club and Georgetown Police Department.
Nash said without people like Aguilar, police would not be able to do their job each day.
“We’re proud of the community we work in. Without their support in certain situations, we wouldn’t be able to do the job we do on a daily basis,” Nash said.
Abby Hooven can be reached at ahooven@news-graphic.com.