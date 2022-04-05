Wendy Young’s first meeting on the Scott County Board of Education lasted just a few minutes.
“Can I make a motion that it is like this all the time?” she laughed.
The board had to meet to approved a routine, but timely authorization, but it also gave Young a chance to get her feet wet. Young was appointed to the board following an interview process after JoAnna Fryman resigned. Fryman had moved out of her district. Young will serve on the board until the November election.
“I plan to run,” she said. “I’ve picked up my papers.”
Earlier in the day Young spent time visiting four Scott County schools, and she said she planned to eventually visit all of them. A Fayette County teacher, Young was on spring break and was trying to re-familiarize herself with her hometown school system. Young had once taught at Eastern Elementary and was a graduate of Scott County High School and Georgetown College.
“I am a Scott County girl, born and raised,” she said. “My family is from Stamping Ground and Georgetown. I graduated from Scott County High School in 1990, went to Georgetown College. I graduated from Georgetown College with a bachelor and masters. I lived here all my life.
“I work in Fayette County, and I always wanted to come back as an educator. I never thought about being a board member, but then something hit my heart and said I needed to run for an elected position. Actually, it was my fiancé, who said, ‘I’m going to run you for mayor.’ I decided this is one way I can support my community. Originally, I was going to run for magistrate. District Two (on the school board) wasn’t available at the time, but it just opened up, so here I am.”
As she visits the schools, Young said she is listening to what the educators and students feel are the needs.
“As an educator I know what the needs are, but I don’t want to just assume what I’m thinking is their priority,” she said. “I know we are building and making differences academically.
“I’m here. I’m here for the educators. I’m here for the students. I’m here for the bus drivers, I’m here for the cafeteria workers. I’m here as support for anyone who is part of the Scott County School system.”
Young is currently a fifth grade teacher at Northern Elementary with the immersion which teaches Spanish-speaking students English. The students spend half the day learning in English and half the day in Spanish.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.