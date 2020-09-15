John Zamora started making his “Chick-Nic” tables back in March, right around the time COVID-19 hit, as a way to keep busy and find a new hobby.
The “Chick-Nic” is a tiny picnic table used for chicken feeders, squirrel feeders and even Barbie dolls in some instances, Zamora said.
Zamora is retired but still works at Scott County High School as a substitute custodian during the school year.
He started making picnic tables when he came upon a tiny picnic table in a book, similar to the ones that he makes.
“I said ‘I can do the same thing, but I can do it a little cheaper,” said Zamora.
People learned about the tables and soon he was getting requests and started selling them. The little tables are $10, and the larger tables are $20.
It doesn’t take long to make a picnic table. The small tables can be done in as little as 30 minutes, he said.
The picnic tables are sold un-painted and not decorated, allowing customers to decorate them however they please, he said.
In addition to the picnic tables, Zamora made a mister for the cafeteria workers at Scott County High School, while they were handing out lunches over the summer in the blistering sun.
“The girls will run through the mister and get all wet and then they’ll go back and give out more bags,” Zamora said. “It worked out good for them.”
The holidays may bring something special as 2020 has not been kind, Zamora said.
“People are going to be looking for something that doesn’t cost a whole lot of money to give to their family members, so I could build some squirrel tables.” he said.
To purchase a picnic table from John Zamora, email jzamora630@gmail.com.
Ian Teasley can be reached at iteasley@news-graphic.com.