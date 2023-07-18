Georgetown/Scott County Planning Commission approved a zoning change allowing for the construction of a Dollar General in Sadieville during its monthly meeting Thursday, July 13. The store is set to be built at 170 Porter Road, located directly off the I-75 offramp, near the Love’s service station.

A section of the slated location, formerly a BP service station, was previously zoned correctly as a highway commercial zone. The commission approved another 1.662 acres of agricultural land to be rezoned as well, bringing the total commercial property to 2.658 acres.

Tags

Recommended for you