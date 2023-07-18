Georgetown/Scott County Planning Commission approved a zoning change allowing for the construction of a Dollar General in Sadieville during its monthly meeting Thursday, July 13. The store is set to be built at 170 Porter Road, located directly off the I-75 offramp, near the Love’s service station.
A section of the slated location, formerly a BP service station, was previously zoned correctly as a highway commercial zone. The commission approved another 1.662 acres of agricultural land to be rezoned as well, bringing the total commercial property to 2.658 acres.
“As you can see, it’s in the (comprehensive) plan to be rezoned. It’s commercial, the economic and zoning classification currently is agriculture for the 1.66 (acres), that’s not appropriate at this time due to the increasing economic changes to the Sadieville area,” said Marty Goins, attorney representing the applicant, Kentucky Lodging and Development Co.
Upon discussion surrounding the subdivision of a property on Muddy Fork Road, concern was raised about flooding in the area. Commissioner Harold Dean Jessie asked for more information about flooding from planning staff and asked to table the approval until that information was available.
“What I’m proposing is for this to be continued until there is information about the flooding that is happening on that road and other issues around that property that may affect people coming in and out,” Jessie said.
Planning commission staff has recently constructed a map illustrating the areas throughout the county that flood, said GSCPC Engineer Ben Krebs. The northern part of the county has the majority of these areas prone to flooding, he explained.
If the commission were to table the decision, whether it be the correct decision it would set a precedent to stop approvals to “find out where the water’s going,” in situations such as this, said Commissioner Brad Green.
Concerning Jessie’s request, Commissioner Mary Singer asked Jessie what “information (they) want and where it’s coming from.”
The state maintains more detailed information, Jessie said.
Singer asked the commission’s staff if based on the typography and this final subdivision plat if the property would lead to increased flooding. The property is not in a flood plain, although it is located near one, and there is a drain between the tracts, Krebs said.
Jessie’s motion to continue the approval of the division of the property failed to receive a second. Singer’s motion to approve the change was seconded and passed by the commission.
Heavy discussion surrounding a decision made in 2017 concerning the construction of Pleasant Valley condos also occurred. That year, a condition of approval was placed on the property’s construction, limiting the property to 82 dwelling units located on Schneider Boulevard until “a second point of access (was) made,” states the proposal to the commission included in the meeting’s agenda.
The proposal states that the concept and preliminary plan for the condos showed that this second access point would be developed with the extension of Lexus Way through the area. However, as such work on the extension has yet to begin, the applicant approached the board about clarification and/or amendment to the condition as to whether or not the extension was necessary or if other avenues of entry would satisfy the condition. Such a modification would allow for the original 166 dwelling units to be permitted.
In the original condition, Lexus Way was not explicitly required as the second point of access.
Nathan Billings, an attorney with Billings Law Firm and representative of the current property owner, 15th Hole LLC, presented to the commission. Pleasant Valley now has five points of entry, Billings said, located at: Schneider Boulevard and Oxford Drive; US 62 and Oxford Drive; US 62 and Bueno Crossing; US 62 and Palumbo Place; and Herndon Boulevard and Oxford Drive.
“We have a number of ways for traffic to leave, but we acknowledge the vast majority of it goes through that US 62, Oxford Drive exit,” Billings said.
A traffic impact study was performed by the applicant at numerous phases of build-out, including the impact of the total 166 units, he explained.
“The data shows that if you would allow a full build-out today, the traffic impact study says people in Pleasant Valley don’t experience any worse traffic with full build-out than what they experience with no build-out,” Billings said.
There are pre-existing traffic problems not directly caused by residents or proposed residents of the neighborhood, he explained.
Jessie asked Billings about how, during his statements, he presented that a full build out has no significant impact on traffic in the area. However, the data shows that traffic is impacted by the addition of units on the property, Jessie said.
“There is a difference here, it is not a material difference,” Billings said.
Executive Committee member David Vest said that, in his personal opinion, the commission originally intended that Lexus Way was required as an access point.
“My personal opinion, we need to hold to what was, the way it is now,” said Vest.
No matter the original intent, the commission adopted the condition without the requirement that Lexus Way be a required second access point, said City Attorney Charlie Perkins.
“To say that it’s gotta be Lexus, that’s not what you said,” Perkins said. “Unless we’ve got some pretty technical, good, solid reasons to say nothing is going to fit except Lexus, I don’t think we’ve got that.”
The commission approved a motion to deny the proposal of 15th Hole, LLC, keeping the original condition and not requiring Lexus Way as the access point. The proposal for an amendment to the condition allowing for the intersections presented by Billings to be considered access points was also denied.
The next meeting of the Georgetown Scott County Planning Commission is scheduled for Thursday, August 10.