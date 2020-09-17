Ahhh. The age of Zoom.
Just as the Scott County Board of Education was preparing for it’s regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 17, on Zoom, due to COVID-19, the screen erupted.
For the next five minutes or so, various scenes danced across the computer screen and gibberish filled the speakers. A ceiling fan with a face to the right side of the screen dominated, but various names and scenes rotated. None of the scenes appeared to be inappropriate, and the gibberish was mostly indistinguishable.
Shortly thereafter, the original meeting was closed. A new Zoom link was distributed about 10 minutes later.
The meeting eventually restarted, and while there were a few glitches it continued without further interruption.
“This is one for the books,” laughed Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub.