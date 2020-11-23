Abraham R. Padilla
GC cross country head coach
Abraham R. Padilla, 72, husband of Cathy Perkins Padilla, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Born in Los Banos, California on July 16, 1948, Abraham was the son of the late Abraham C. Padilla and Clementia Ceja Padilla. He was a graduate of Los Banos High School and Kentucky State University, and was a Marine veteran, serving from 1971-1973. He spent 25 years working for Toyota Manufacturing, and was the head coach for cross country and track at Georgetown College for over a decade.
Along with his wife, Abraham is also survived by a daughter, Terra R. Ademaj; three sons, George A. Padilla, Gerald A. Padilla, and William C. Padilla; a sister, Alex Cardoaz; a brother, Donald A Padilla; six grandchildren, Francesca, Antonio, and Sebastian Berger, Zoey Padilla, Jack Hutter-Padilla, and Emerson Padilla; and one great-grandchild, Alexander Jones, to be born in December.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Irene Rosellie.
The family will hold private services at Rogers Funeral Home in Frankfort. Memorial contributions are suggested to Georgetown College Athletics, 400 East College Street, Georgetown, KY 40324, memo “athletics”. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.