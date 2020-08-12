Adam Francis Reese

Adam Francis Reese, 47, husband of Natasha, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. Private services were held for the family. Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.

