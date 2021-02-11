Adelheid "Etta" Braunstein
Adelheid “Etta” Braunstein, 96, widow of Andreas Braunstein, and formerly a resident of Mansfield and Bellville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 at her home in Georgetown. She was born on Dec.14, 1924 in Alibunar, Yugoslavia (Serbia) to the late Joseph and Flora (Remlinger) Maldacker.
As a young woman, Etta studied to become a Home Economics teacher at a school in W. Germany. She was offered a school in the Tyrol region of Germany to complete her remaining months of training, but WW2 forced her to return home before she could do so. The Braunsteins eventually had to flee their home in Yugoslavia as refugees and lived in W. Germany before coming to the U.S. in 1952.
Etta was a member of the Scott County Senior Center, and belonged to SS Francis & John Catholic Parish in Georgetown for many years. She was a past member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Mansfield, Ohio, and was a volunteer in the cafeteria there while her children attended the parish school. She enjoyed cooking, baking, needlecrafts and music. She especially loved getting together with her family and friends.
Etta is survived by two sons, Edgar Braunstein, of Mansfield, Ohio and Wilfried Braunstein, of Georgetown; two daughters, Linda Stewart and Heidi Caudill, of Georgetown; two grandchildren, Ann Pruett, of Albany, Georgia and Emily Ebright, of Powell, Ohio; and four great grandchildren.
A private memorial service for the family has been planned.
Memorial donations may be made in Adelheid’s name to Bluegrass Care Navigators (hospice), 1317 US-62, Cynthiana, KY, 41031 and to SS Francis and John Catholic Parish, 604 E. Main St., Georgetown, KY, 40324.