Al Rice
Transportation Department employee at UK
Al Rice, 52, husband of Marie Rice, of Stamping Ground, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on Oct. 31, 1967 to Alfred Rice, Sr. of Frankfort and Laura Gahan Rice of Lawrenceburg. Al worked with the Transportation Department as an employee of University of Kentucky. He enjoyed building and doing mechanical work.
In addition to his wife, Marie and his parents, he is survived by his daughters, Jordan (Ryan) Kelsch, and Autumn Rice, both of Lexington and Allie Rice of Georgetown. He is also survived by his brothers: Matt Rice, of Leitchfield, Andy Roesky of Brunswick, Ohio, and Michael Rice, sister: Amy Evans, of Leitchfield and his mother and father-in-law, Bobby and Pat Wasson of Stamping Ground.
A memorial service for Al Rice will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to The American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, Virginia 22215.
