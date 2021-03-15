Alan LeRoy Freeman
Active in Scott County community
Alan LeRoy Freeman, 55, fiancé of Lisa Parker, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Lexington. He was born in Benton Harbour, Michigan on December 16, 1965 to Thomas and Beverly Rose Freeman. Alan was employed with Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Kentucky for over 30 years. He was actively involved in the Scott County Youth Softball Club with GSC Parks, and served as Vice President from 2005-2020.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his daughters, Alana Freeman of Seattle, Washington and Paris Hurd of Elizabethtown; brother, Stephen Freeman of Lexington, and sister, Tabetha Bine of Union, Kentucky. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews and his beloved dogs.
Please join us for a celebration honoring the life of Alan Freeman on Saturday, March 20 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be held at the softball fields (Marshall Park.)
We ask that you bring any photos of Alan or any other items that hold memories of him. This will be a potluck, if you would like to bring a dish, we would appreciate it.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Alan’s name to Scott County Youth Softball Club, 140 Pavillion Dr., Georgetown, Kentucky 40324 or or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959
Fond memories and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
