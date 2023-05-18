Albert Bowen Sr.

Albert Bowen Sr., 75, gained his wings on May 11, 2023. He was born on Dec. 27, 1947 to the late Estel Bowen Sr. And Gretel (Butcher)Bowen, he is preceded in death by his brothers, the late Elias Bowen, Estel Bowen Jr., John Harvey Bowen and Mike Bowen, two sisters: Ella Underwood and Mary Puckett. 

