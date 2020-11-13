Albert Collins
Loving father and grandfather
Albert Collins, 65, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 in Richmond. Albert was born Nov. 19,1954.
Albert is survived by his ex-wife Debbie Collins of Georgetown, and two daughters; Jennifer Keith and Tonya Keith, both of Georgetown; three grandchildren Jessica Joseph, Brady Daniels and Jordan Daniels, all of Georgetown; and long time friend Tommy Berryman. He will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather. He will be missed dearly.
Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will begin at 12 p.m. with Rev. Gene Johns officiating. Burial will be in Masonic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the funeral home. Fond memories of Albert may be shared with his family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.