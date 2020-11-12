Albert Collins
Retired brick mason
Albert Collins, 65, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 in Richmond, Kentucky. Albert was born to the late Boyd Junior and Malviaree Curry Collins on Nov. 19,1954 in Manchester, Kentucky. He was of the Pentecostal faith and a retired brick mason. Albert enjoyed fishing and working on cars. He will be remembered for his loving and caring attitude and his willingness to help in any way he could with anything he was asked.
Albert is survived by children, Albert Allan Collins of Portland, Texas, Dorothy Marie Paige (Ronald) of Sanders, Kentucky, James Matthew Collins (Laura) of Portland, Texas; 6 grandchildren, Katie Thompson (Josh) of Georgetown, Cheyenne Duke, Alex Paige and Ashlynn Paige, all of Sanders, Kentucky, and Zoey Collins and Zach Collins, both of Portland, Texas; and five great grandchildren; companion, Frieda Saylor of Brodhead, Kentucky; and brothers, Boyd Collins (Kathy) and Delbert Collins (Melissa) both of Georgetown and Carl Collins, Sr. (Tiffany) of Midway. Albert was preceded in death by brothers, James Collins and Robert Collins.
Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will begin at 12 p.m. with Rev. Gene Johns officiating. Burial will be in Masonic Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, James Matthew Collins, Carl Collins, Sr., John Saylor, Boyd Collins, Carl Collins, Jr., and Josh Collins.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the funeral home. Fond memories of Albert may be shared with his family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend. We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.