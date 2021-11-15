Albert Nicholas Patros
Member of White Sulphur Baptist Church
Albert Nicholas Patros, 87, husband to Sheila Penick Patros, of Georgetown, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at Georgetown Community Hospital. He was born in Girard, Ohio to the late Andy and Theresa Millottsi Patros on June 4, 1934. Albert was a member of White Sulphur Baptist Church and was very active in his church life. He was retired from IBM as an Electronics Engineer, and was a former member of Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. Albert loved building model airplanes and enjoyed fishing. He was a United States Navy Veteran.
In addition to his wife Sheila, he is survived by his children: Michael Andrew Patros (Maureen Brancazio), of Orlando, Florida and Karen Patros, of Lexington; grandchildren: Blake (Landon), Nick (Mandy); great grandchildren: Remi, Rhett, Abram. He is also survived by his brother: John “Jack” Patros (Patti) of Warren, Ohio. Albert was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters: Joseph, Augustine, Dollie, Theresa, and Rose.
Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home, starting at 12 noon until time of the service at 1 p.m., with Rev. John Cravens officiating. Entombment at Lexington Cemetery will be at a later date.
