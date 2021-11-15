Albert Nicholas Patros

Albert Nicholas Patros

Albert Nicholas Patros

Member of White Sulphur Baptist Church

Albert Nicholas Patros, 87, husband to Sheila Penick Patros, of Georgetown, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at Georgetown Community Hospital. He was born in Girard, Ohio to the late Andy and Theresa Millottsi Patros on June 4, 1934. Albert was a member of White Sulphur Baptist Church and was very active in his church life. He was retired from IBM as an Electronics Engineer, and was a former member of Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. Albert loved building model airplanes and enjoyed fishing. He was a United States Navy Veteran. 

In addition to his wife Sheila, he is survived by his children:  Michael Andrew Patros (Maureen Brancazio), of Orlando, Florida and Karen Patros, of Lexington; grandchildren: Blake (Landon), Nick (Mandy); great grandchildren: Remi, Rhett, Abram. He is also survived by his brother: John “Jack” Patros (Patti) of Warren, Ohio. Albert was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters: Joseph, Augustine, Dollie, Theresa, and Rose.

Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home, starting at 12 noon until time of the service at 1 p.m., with Rev. John Cravens officiating. Entombment at Lexington Cemetery will be at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.

We, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for allowing us to care for their loved one.  

To send flowers to the family of Albert Patros, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 16
Visitation
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
12:00PM-1:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 16
Service
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
1:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you