Alice Frances Gibbs Moore
Member of the Forks of the Elkhorn Baptist Church
Alice Frances Gibbs Moore
Member of the Forks of the Elkhorn Baptist Church
Alice Frances Gibbs Moore, 81, widow of Ronald Dean Moore, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at her home in Georgetown.
She was born on Aug. 24, 1940, in Perry County to the late Henry and Mallie Colwell Gibbs. She was a graduate of Stivers High School in Dayton, and attended Georgetown College. Alice was a proud Preacher’s wife and homemaker, who loved raising her children and spending time with family and friends. She was also a faithful member of the Forks of the Elkhorn Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, JD Moore; and sister, LaRue Powell.
Alice will be lovingly remembered by her children, Stephen (Vikki) Moore and Dan (Kenda) Moore; grandchildren, Evan Moore, Austin Moore, Lauren Moore, Mallory Moore, Aidan Moore, and Megan Moore; and siblings, Denver Gibbs, Driskoll Pete (Geneva) Gibbs, Carol (Karl) Zimmerman, and Dee (Virgil) Buell.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Forks of the Elkhorn Baptist Church in Frankfort with Pastor Todd Lester officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow immediately after at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Frankfort. Pallbearers will be Stephen Moore, Dan (Danny) Moore, Doug Gibbs, Mike Gibbs, Travis Buell, Virgil Buell, Austin Moore, and Charlie Cheatham. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Forks of the Elkhorn Baptist Church Manna House Food & Supply Pantry, 496 Duckers Road, Midway, KY 40347.
Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Alice’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.