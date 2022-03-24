Alice Lynnette Patterson Williams
Member of Great Crossing Missionary Baptist Church
Alice Lynnette Patterson Williams, 83, transitioned this life into glory on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Georgetown Community Hospital. She was born Sept. 6, 1938, in Scott County, to John Clifton Patterson and Carrie Butler Patterson who preceded her in death. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Lillie Patterson Robinson, one brother, George Mason Patterson, and daughter, Constance Elaine Williams Alexander.
Affectionately known as “Net,” she accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior at a young age and united with Great Crossing Missionary Baptist Church, where she faithfully served as an usher and member of the choir. She later joined First Baptist Church Georgetown, where she served as an usher, member of the Pastor’s Choir, and teacher for the Women’s Sunday School class. Alice was faithful in her attendance and service until she could no longer serve due to her health.
Alice leaves to celebrate her life, her husband of 67 years, Sammy Leon Williams (Lexington); daughter, Sandra (Dale) Young (Macclenny, Florida); sons, Sammy (Carol) Williams II (Durham, North Carolina); Ricky (JoAnn) Williams (Georgetown); daughter, Pamela (Anthony) Givens (Nicholasville); 12 grandchildren; Rico (Joy) Williams (Louisville), Dominic(Thais) Williams ( Byron, Georgia), Michael Williams (Georgetown), Pamela Young (Macclenny, Flordia), Sammy Williams III (Austin, Texas), Ricky (Lauren) Williams II (Shelby, North Carolina), Dale Young II (Georgetown), DeLaina (Kenneth) Crutcher (Nicholasville), Briana Alexander Crutcher (Nicholasville), Adrian (Kristian) Givens (Georgetown), SSG Robert G. (Kayla) Alexander Jr. (Fort Lee, Virginia), Grace Williams (Franklin, Virginia); 21 great grandchildren; two sisters, Doris Hughes and Ella (Clark) Moore both of (Lexington); and one brother, Ed (Cora) Lindsey (Lexington); two sister-in-laws, Evelyn Williams and Charlotte Williams both of (Lexington) and one brother-in-law, Kenneth Williams (Round Rock, Texas); two special cousins, Vera Henderson and John Patterson both of (Georgetown); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Visitation will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at First Baptist Church Georgetown until time of service at 1 p.m. Funeral arrangements are with O. L. Hughes & Sons Mortuary, Lexington, KY.