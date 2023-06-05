Allen Stewart Martin
Allen Stewart Martin, 79, widower of Jeannetta Martin, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Born Dec. 1, 1943 in Lexington, he was the son of the late Clarence and Billie Burch Martin.
Allen was a former employee of LexMark and was an excellent farmer that loved his many farming tools. In addition to farming, he loved to be outdoors, you could easily find him gardening and fossil hunting. When Allen wasn’t outdoors you could bet money, he was watching UK Basketball while eating popcorn. Allen had a unique personality, he was quiet, softspoken, and a man of few words, but those few words where the ones that counted and made a lasting impression on all who knew him.
Allen will be lovingly remembered by his children, Charles (Sandy) Hanshaw, Ashland, Tommy (Mindy) Hanshaw, Ashland, KY, Michelle (Ruben) Rodriguez, Shelbyville, Kedra (Chris) Fitzpatrick, Shelbyville, sister, Donna Thompson, Georgetown, nephews, Anthony Ramsey, Lexington, Glenn Allen Thompson, Georgetown, Patrick Rodgers, Georgetown, nieces, Deanna (Colin) McDonald, Stamping Ground, Michelle (Butch) Adams, Sadieville, Jennifer (Mark) Skidmore, Frankfort, 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and several great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Patsy Martin Rodgers.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Rev. Chester Palmer officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Masonic Cemetery, Stamping Ground, where pallbearers will be Anthony Ramsey, Glenn Allen Thompson, Patrick Rodgers, Colin McDonald, Chris Belt, and Joseph Woods. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Smith, Larry Holland, Billy Cassidy, and David Murphy. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Allen’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
