Alma Darlene Hughes
Member of St. John's Catholic Church
Alma Darlene Hughes, 66, passed away at home on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Darlene was born in Georgetown on Oct. 21, 1955 to the late Robert and Sally Ann Haddox Hughes. She lived with her guardians, brother, Stewart and sister-in law, Donzetta for nearly 22 years who cared for her along with their daughter Jessica Hughes McQuade. Darlene loved to laugh and entertain with the children in their home over the years. She was loved by many family and friends. Darlene was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Georgetown.
Those to mourn her passing is her brother and sister-in-law, Louis Stewart and Donzetta Tackett Hughes; nephews and niece, Jeremy & Leslie Hughes, Jared & Whitney Hughes, and Jessica & Matthew McQuade; great nieces and nephews, MacKenzie Hughes, Griffin Hughes, Parker Hughes, Colin Hughes, Rylie McQuade, Brynlie McQuade, and Kaiah McQuade; also, a special friend and caregiver Brenda Harris.
Visitation for family and friends will be 12 noon until time of the service at 1 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at St. John’s Catholic Church 604 East Main Street, in Georgetown, with Father Linh Nguyen officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery with family as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St John’s Catholic Church 604 East Main Street, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324 or Bluegrass Hospice Care 1317 US Highway 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031. Online condolences may be expressed to family at www.tuckeryocumwilsom.com.
We, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home, in Georgetown, would like to thank the family for allowing us to care for their loved one.