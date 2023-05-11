Alma Mae (Gillispie) Platt Marshall

Alma Mae (Gillispie) Platt Marshall, 96, widow of Billy Platt and Calvert Marshall, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Dover Manor Nursing Home. She was born Sept. 8, 1926 in Georgetown, daughter of the late Leighton and Stella (Lee) Gillispie. Alma retired from Johnson Controls and was a devoted member of Gano Baptist Church and had been a long time member of Dry Run Baptist Church, where she had played the piano for many years. Alma was an avid runner and would sign up for any race she could find.

