Alma Mae (Gillispie) Platt Marshall, 96, widow of Billy Platt and Calvert Marshall, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Dover Manor Nursing Home. She was born Sept. 8, 1926 in Georgetown, daughter of the late Leighton and Stella (Lee) Gillispie. Alma retired from Johnson Controls and was a devoted member of Gano Baptist Church and had been a long time member of Dry Run Baptist Church, where she had played the piano for many years. Alma was an avid runner and would sign up for any race she could find.
Alma is survived by her two daughters, Stella Mae Walters and Lucy Ann (Larry) Renz; her step-daughter, Pam (Charlie) Parker, her grandchildren, Jamie Walters, Jonathan (Christa) Walters, Chris Gifford and Tony Gifford, Chad Parker, Jennifer (Cheyenne) Stanley, Rachel Kidd, Rebekah Simmons and Sarah (Mr. Bradley) Purcell, who all gave her so much love; twenty-seven great grandchildren; her nephew, John Leighton; her nieces, Charlene Gillispie and Celia Gillispie. In addition to her parents and husbands, Alma was preceded in death by one daughter, Donna Lee Gifford; her brother, Charles Gillispie; one sister-in-law, Anna Gillispie; two sons-in-law, Steven Gifford and Doug Walters.
Visitation was held on Thursday, May 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Alma “Nannie” was a loving caregiver and will be remembered by many people. Alma received so much love and care from everyone at Dover Manor Nursing Home and she loved everyone there.
