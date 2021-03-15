Amelia Marie Carr
Member of Berea Christian Church
Amelia Marie Carr, 84, beloved wife of Logan G. Carr, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021 at her home. She was born to the late James Lawrence and Beatrice Sharp Holland on September 10, 1936 in Georgetown. Amelia was a member of Berea Christian Church, a graduate of Garth High School, and a homemaker.
Along with her husband, she is survived by her son, Gary L. Carr of Georgetown; brother, Lawrence (Virginia) Holland of Frankfort, Kentucky; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Bonnie Carr Morgan and Jimmy Carr, and several nieces and nephews. Amelia was preceded in death by a son, Brian Gaines Carr, and a sister, Betty Holland Riddell.
Visitation for friends and family was held Monday, March 15, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the service immediately following with Minister Scott Winkler officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, Brent Dennard, Greg Riddell, Jeff Carr, Doug Crowe, Frank Mason and Brian Giovanni. Honorary pallbearers will be Patty Dennard, Woody Eades, Betty Jo Eades and Iona Morrison.
The family would like to thank the staff of Chick-Fil-A for their kindness, friendship, and prayers.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 60% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
Fond memories and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.