Amos Fightmaster Jr.
USMC veteran
Amos Fightmaster Jr., 75, passed away on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at V.A. Medical Center in Lexington. He was born in Georgetown on Nov. 10, 1946, to the late Amos Fightmaster Sr. and Viola McFarland Fightmaster. Amos was member of Anchor Baptist Church in Lexington, a member of VFW 7054, an avid golfer and loved U.K. Basketball. He was also a USMC Veteran, serving in the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his children: Amos Wayne Fightmaster (Stephanie), Richard Fightmaster (Rhea), both of Lexington, Darrell Fightmaster (Christina) of Corinth, Joshua Amos Fightmaster (Erica) of Lexington, Bill Rankin (Amanda) of Georgetown, and Mackenzie Fightmaster of Sadieville; 12 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Earl Fightmaster of Georgetown. Amos was preceded in death by his wife Vanessa Jones Fightmaster and his sister Thelma Elam.
Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Services will be on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Military Honors. Burial will follow the service at Camp Nelson Military Cemetery in Nicholasville.
Donations in Amos name may be made to Veterans Support of Kentucky. https://secure.kentucky.gov/FormServices/KDVA/OnlineDonations.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for allowing us to care for their loved one.