Andrew Dale Barnett
Son of Sharon Green Barnett and the late David Barnett
Andrew Dale Barnett, or more notoriously Barney, Barnacle Barney, Dooder, Little Squints, The Bear, Squintstopher, Andy, Drew Dale, Barnburner, Andrew Dale, 26, son of Sharon Green Barnett and the late David Barnett, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Born in Anderson, South Carolina, he was a heavy equipment operator with Rapid Response in Gilette, Wyoming. He enjoyed fishing and visiting the beach Andrew loved animals, sports, the Cowboys and was always on the go for the next adventure. Andrew was an often misunderstood, never a dull moment, comedian kinda guy. A young man with little to say, yet so much personality. Many remember him to be a jokester some never heard him say a word. He hated mushrooms and onions with a passion. Loved a good steak and preferred drive thru because he hated to wait at restaurants. Andrew was a young man with so much personality, we will all remember him in our own special way.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Andrea Barnett; brothers, Alex Barnett and Austin Barnett; maternal grandparents, Shellie Green and Larry Green; paternal grandparents, Alex Barnett and Pat Thompkins; step mother, Kari Barnett; step sister, Kelsie Re’ Pullman; step brother, Bren Pullman; niece, Aevea Mosley; nephew, Cashton Franklin; and Uncle Greg Dotson.
A gathering to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.