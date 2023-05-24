Angela Whaley Thorn

Angela Whaley Thorn, 53, wife of Brian Thorn, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Born May 19, 1970 in Georgetown, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur Lee and Lucille Romans Whaley. 

Service information

May 25
Visitation
Thursday, May 25, 2023
11:00AM-2:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
May 25
Service
Thursday, May 25, 2023
2:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
