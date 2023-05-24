Angela Whaley Thorn
Angela Whaley Thorn, 53, wife of Brian Thorn, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Born May 19, 1970 in Georgetown, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur Lee and Lucille Romans Whaley.
Angela was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was also a mother to the many other children that she was blessed to be a babysitter for. Angela was a self-proclaimed food critic, she enjoyed cooking, eating out, and she loved Red Lobster. She enjoyed being outdoors tending to her flowers and enjoyed listening to Lorretta Lynn. Angela’s true love was her family, but camping was a very close second. She loved spending time in their RV especially at their spot in Russell Springs.
Angela will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Brian Thorn, children, Seiara (Tyler) Fendley, Georgetown, Briana (Lincoln) Bruin, Saideville, McKayla (Zach) Sutton, Georgetown, Priscilla (Ty) Kelly, Stamping Ground, Brian (Nikki) Thorn, Georgetown, siblings, Lisa (Sam) Colalella, Georgetown, Ruth Brown, Georgetown, Mike (Tammy) Whaley, Wisconsin, Gary (Sue) Whaley, Russell Springs, grandchildren, Kaisley, Braxton, Laklyn, Allie Jo, Briar, Baylor, and Rawlings.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Pastor Carl Kelleher officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery where pallbearers will be, Colin Fultz, Jeremy Colalella, Jason Berryman, Danny Lay, Michael Turner, Jesse Brown, with Sam Colalella serving as honorable pallbearer. Family and friends are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Angela’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
