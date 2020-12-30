Angie June Brashear
Member of Victory Life Church
Angie June Brashear, 61, wife of Jeffrey Lynn Brashear, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Lexington. She was born in La Grange on Aug. 18, 1959 to the late Glenn and Aline Louden Spencer. Angie was the owner of Exotic Tans, was a member of Victory Life and loved Jesus.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Krystal (Jonathan) Powers of Lexington and grandchildren: Jonathan Andrew Powers, and Emmalee Anne Powers. Angie is also survived by her brothers and sisters: Gary Spencer, David Spencer, Daniel Spencer, Tracy Spencer, all of Georgetown, Barry Spencer, Ray Spencer, both of Shelbyville, Diane Keeling of Louisville, Brenda McMillan of Georgetown, Rhonda Coomer of Stamping Ground, Marlene Roberts of Midway, Greta McDaniel of Sadieville, and brother-in-law, Belt Brashear of Georgetown. She was preceded in death by her brothers: Gregory Spencer and Malcolm Spencer.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at the funeral home with Rev. Sam Glenn officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery with the pallbearers being: Jonathan McMillan, Joe Vance, Erik Vance and J. Belt Brashear.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
Memories or condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
