Ann Brumfield Glass
Member of Corinth Christian Church
Ann Brumfield Glass
Member of Corinth Christian Church
Ann Brumfield Glass, 90, widow of Billy Ray Glass, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. She was born on April 29, 1932 in Jessamine County, daughter of the late Buford Brumfield and Sarah Brumfield Sanders.
Ann was a graduate of Oxford High School in Scott County and a devoted member of Corinth Christian Church. Ann was the owner and operator of Glass’s Grocery Store in Biddle, Kentucky for forty-eight years while helping Billy Ray with farming during that time as well. She loved to travel on the farm tours and playing cards. Ann loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren. She was the family historian and worked on genealogy any chance she could.
Ann is survived by her three daughters, Susan (Homer) Hensley, Sharon Vance and Sherry Stone; five grandchildren, Kristy (Michael) Collins, Kelly (Justin) Walker, Shana (Daniel) Pugh, Brandon (Bethany Smith) Hensley and Cody Hughes; thirteen great-grandchildren, Andrew Collins, Ava Collins, Alex Collins, Christian Perry, Emma Pugh, Ward Pugh, Annie Pugh, Makeylee Pugh, Bronson Pugh, Koby Pugh, Brielle Bays, Annalise Bays and Eli Hensley; two step-grandchildren, Lisa Costa and Mark (Amanda) Vance; one step-sister, Neva Jean Allison; numerous nieces and nephews that she dearly loved. In addition to her parents and her husband, Ann was preceded in death by one daughter, Brenda Glass; two sons-in-law, Thomas Vance and Chris Stone; five sisters, Lovie Craig, Ruby Hager, Mildred Walker, Meredith Owens and Carmen Shawler; four brothers, Moss Brumfield, Walter Brumfield, Oakle Brumfield and Merritt Brumfield; two step-sisters, Beatrice Benton and Mary Lou Benton; three step-brothers, Mennon Sanders, Edward Sanders and Paul Sanders.
Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 15 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home, where services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Paul Waddelow officiating. Burial will be in Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Collins, Justin Walker, Daniel Pugh, Brandon Hensley, Cody Hughes, Mark Vance, Andrew Collins and Alex Collins. Memorial contributions may be directed to Corinth Christian Church, C/O Rita McDowell, 3308 Long Lick Pike, Stamping Ground, Kentucky 40379 or to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US Highway 62East, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.