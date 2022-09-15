Ann Thomas Jones Warring, 91, passed away Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at her home. She was born on Dec. 1, 1930 in Frankfort, Kentucky to the late Thomas D. and Lurlene Newton Jones. She was a member of Great Crossing Baptist Church, enjoyed gardening, taking care of her children, and has been described as a truly good person. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by the father of her children Robert “Bob” James Warring, Jr.
Ann will be lovingly remembered by her children, Dr. Robert T. (Susan) Warring, Georgetown, Jane Ann Warring, Versailles, grandchildren, Spencer Warring, Robert Warring, Morgan Giles, Clay Warring, Blake Lewis, great-grandchildren, Grayson Warring, Gracie Warring, Robert Warring, Gerald Giles, Arrow Giles, Astrid Giles, and a special sister-in-law, Becky Sams, Stamping Ground. The family would like to express a special thank you to Martha Wells and her staff as well as her nurse Kim Lewis.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at Georgetown Cemetery with Rev. Esther Sapp officiating. Pallbearers will be Chuck Tackett, Johnny Jones, Glenn Williams, Larry Feazel, Spencer Warring, and Robert Warring. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jonathan Sams, Matthew Sams, Jimmy Vance, and Ronald Vance.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Scott County Humane Society, PO Box 821, Georgetown, KY 40324 or Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, KY 41031. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Ann’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
