Ann Thomas Jones Warring, 91, passed away Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at her home. She was born on Dec. 1, 1930 in Frankfort, Kentucky to the late Thomas D. and Lurlene Newton Jones. She was a member of Great Crossing Baptist Church, enjoyed gardening, taking care of her children, and has been described as a truly good person. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by the father of her children Robert “Bob” James Warring, Jr.

