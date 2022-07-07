Ann Thomas Kenley, 72, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2022 at Georgetown Community Hospital after a short illness. She was born on June 5, 1950 in Scott County, to the late Stewart Thomas and Clara Mae James Kenley. She was a member of First United Methodist Church.
She had been active with the Golden Rule Circle, Scott County Kiwanis, and a member at large of the Homemakers. She always loved playing and talking to the family pets. Ann also enjoyed watching UK ball games, W.J.L.C., and QVC. She enjoyed yard sales and hosting family holiday dinners for her cousins.
Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum and Wilson Funeral Home. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Georgetown Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Scott County Humane Society, PO Box 821, Georgetown, KY 40324 or Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US-62, Cynthiana, KY 41031. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories or leave messages of condolence on Ann’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
To send flowers to the family of Ann Kenley, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.