Anna Lee Wynn Devers
Member of Victory Tabernacle
Anna Lee Wynn Devers, 94, widow of Henry “Bud” Devers, passed away at her home on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Georgetown. She was born in Scott County on Feb. 7, 1927 to the late William and Lula Moore Wynn. She retired from the Housekeeping Department at Georgetown College, and was a member of Victory Tabernacle in Georgetown. Anna enjoyed gardening, crocheting, cooking and fishing, but most of all she enjoyed her family.
Anna will be lovingly remembered by her children: Floyd Devers (Elaine) and Linda Jo Bell (Tommy), both of Georgetown; grandchildren: Chris Devers, Amber Devers and Matthew Bell, and great grandchildren: Bradley Devers, Tinsley Devers and Ramsey Devers. She was preceded in death by her siblings: William Fred Wynn, Carl Wynn, V.P. Wynn, Roy Wynn, Margaret Barnes, and Nell Lusby.
Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 starting at 11 a.m. until of the service at 1 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home, with Rev. Connie Jackson officiating. Burial will follow the service at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, with Freddie Towles, Marty Thomas, Buford Wynn, Brad Wilson, David Janson, Timmy House and Chris Devers.
Online condolences: may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for allowing us to care for their loved one.