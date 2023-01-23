Anna Mae Wiley, 76, widow of Gene Autrey Wiley, Sr., passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Born in Scott County she was the daughter of the late Norvil and Corinne Wright Cook.
A devoted mother and grandmother, she enjoyed taking care of her family and motorcycle rides with her late husband.
She is survived by her children, Lola (James) Peak and Rubin Wiley; grandchildren, James Peak, Timothy Peak, Billy Peak and Arianna Wiley; great grandchildren, Bryce Peak, Seth Peak, Brantley Peak, Colton Peak, Aidan Peak, Trinity Peak, Bryson Beamon, Abby Peak and Bradley Smith. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Sue Ann Cook Mary Lynn, Norvil Cook, Jr and Norvil Davis Cook; as well as two great grandchildren, Alexander Peak and Amelia Beamon. She was preceded in death by her son, Gene A. Wiley, Jr.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Johnson’s Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
