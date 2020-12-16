Anne Clay Blanton Oldham
Member of First Presbyterian Church
Anne Clay Blanton Oldham, 80, wife of Ted Oldham died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at UK Hospital, result of a stroke. She was born in Richmond in 1940 to Dr. Harvey and Field Shackelford Blanton. She attended ModelSchool, graduated from Ashley Hall School in Charleston, South Carolina and the University of Kentucky, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma and majored in French. Anne Clay was a member of the Lexington Junior League, The Society of Colonial Dames in America, First Presbyterian Church in Lexington and a UK Fellow. She was a long time resident of Griffin Gate where she was active in the community.
Anne Clay was a radiant person who always made everyone feel better. She loved her friends, her family, and laughing with her grandsons.
She is survived by her son Tucker Oldham (Deirdre), grandsons, Field and Hardy Oldham, all of Louisville; and a sister Elizabeth Shutelock (George), of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. She was predeceased by a son, Field Blanton Oldham.
Memorial visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will immediately follow with Rev. Mark Davis officiating and burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ashley Hall School, 172 Rutledge Ave., Charleston, South Carolina 29403, SayreSchool, 194 N. Limestone, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 or First Presbyterian Church, 171 Market Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507.
Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
