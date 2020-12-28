Anne Clay Blanton Oldham

Anne Clay Blanton Oldham, 80, wife of Edward Oldham, passed away Dec. 14. 2020 at UK Bluegrass Hospice Center, will not have a Memorial Visitation or Service due to the COVID situation. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Anne Oldham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you