Anne Thomas Tucker Hall, 79, widow of Joe Todd Hall, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at University of Kentucky Good Samaritan Hospital. Born Aug. 7, 1942 in Scott County, she was the daughter of the late Jack Bridges and Anna Elizabeth Blacketer Tucker.
Anne attended Cardome Academy and Garth School. She was a 1960 graduate of Georgetown High School. She attended Georgetown College, was a member of First Christian Church, where she served as Chairman of Worship and was a Deacon and Elder. Ann was also Secretary of Church Board, taught Sunday School and sang in choir for 50 years. She was a past President of Georgetown Woman’s Club.
Anne served as Aide to the President, Third Vice President, Second Vice President of the Kentucky Federation of Women’s Clubs. She was also a past President of the Friends Board of Kentucky Educational Television. Anne was a member of the YWCA Board representing Scott County, past Secretary and Vice Chairman of the Scott County Senior Citizens where she was a member of First Senior Citizen Committee in Scott County. Anne served on the Georgetown City Council for eight years. Anne worked for John B. Penn and Factory Stores of America, and most recently she was working at Not Alone Pregnancy Center and loved her job there.
Anne was a very strong-willed woman and definitely did things her way. She was very caring and helpful. She loved her “Crew” which was her name for her grandchildren, she was a passionate UK Basketball fan. Anne also loved hackney ponies, First Christian Church, and all her friends.
Anne will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Jacklyne Anne Webb, grandchildren, Samuel Todd Webb, Wyatt Keith Webb, and Isabella Rose Webb, all of Georgetown. In addition to her parents and husband she was also preceded in death by granddaughter, Lauren Elizabeth Stokley.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at First Christian Church. Memorial Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, 7, 2022 also at First Christian Church, Rev. Chris Cash and Rev. Petie McLean officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
