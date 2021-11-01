Anne Walker Rose
Member of Faith Baptist Church
Anne Walker Rose, 85, widow of Jerald L. Rose passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at her home in Georgetown. Born July 13, 1936 in Campbellsville she was the daughter of the late Robert Wesley and Eva Scott Walker. Anne was an employee of Military Selective Services and was a receptionist and operator for Georgetown College. She was a very active member of Faith Baptist Church and a devoted grandmother and aunt. Anne was an avid reader, loved playing with her bridge club as well as, gardening, puzzles, cross stitching, and crocheting.
Anne is survived by her grandchildren, Ashley Brisbay, Lexington, Wesley Brisbay, Georgetown, brother, Charles Scott Walker, Oxford, Florida, great-grandchildren, Aaliyah Cleaver, Scarlett Rose Carte, nieces, Alice (Kevin) Farley, Sadieville, Kentucky, Beth (Shawn) Cox, Great Falls, Virginia, great-nieces and great nephews, Caroline and Logan Farley and Anna and Matthew Cox. In addition to her parents and husband she was also preceded in death by her daughters, Cheryl Phillips, Cindy Brisbay, and brother, Robert Wesley Walker.
Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Dr. Greg Earwood and Minister Dale Stowe officiating. Friends and family may gather prior to the service beginning at 12 p.m.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryoucmwilson.com.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for allowing us to care for their loved one.