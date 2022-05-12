Annetta (Bailey) Scott
Member of the American Red Cross
Annetta (Bailey) Scott, 84, widow of Vernon “Junior” Scott, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022. She was born in Georgetown, daughter of the late Joseph Demarre and Wilma (Hatcher) Bailey. Annetta was a graduate of Oxford High School.
Annetta and her husband Junior were retailers beginning in December, 1967 having purchased a grocery store and in 1970 began an auto parts store which served Scott County for 44 years, before selling the property to the city of Georgetown in 2014. She was a very active person, from 1970 to 1973, she, Vernon and their son and Maurice Alsop traveled many Sunday’s singing gospel music and recording an album.
She began singing with His Majesty’s Messengers in 2010 and loved to sing gospel music. Annetta joining Georgetown Kiwanis Club and began the Pageant for the club and served for thirty years. She was member of the American Red Cross in the early 70’s and served on the committee to raise money to repair Cardome for the public to use and enjoy. She was a member of the Buffalo Homemakers Club since 2019 and she was a Kentucky Colonel.
Annetta and Vernon purchased their first farm in 1992 and then two years later they purchased another farm and have raised cattle since then. Annetta was still caring for the farm and cattle as her health permitted. In 1986, she began her real estate career and was still working.
Annetta is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy Louise and Billy Hafley; her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Brenda Scott; four grandchildren, Brooklyn (Gary) Willoughby, Olivia Pursiful, Josh Scott and Jeremy (Shanna) Scott Johnson; six great grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; her sister. Joan (Jackie) Herrington. In addition to her husband and parents, Annetta was preceded in death by one grandson, Eric Billy Scott Hafley and her brother, Joe Bailey.
Visitation will be Monday, May 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home, where services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Scott Winkler and Pastor Rachel Holmes officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Jackie Herrington, Chip Barton, Gary Willoughby, Brad Kopp, Willard Scott, Don Whitlock and Wayne Hager. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Barbara Kopp, Kevin Happy, Deni Hamilton, Josh Scott and Braxton Hafley. Memorial contributions may be directed to the donor’s charity of choice in Annetta’s memory.
