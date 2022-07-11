Annette Porter Lundberg, 101, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Baptist Health in Lexington. Annette was born on July 1, 1921 in San Antonio, Texas and raised in Billings, Montana. With her first husband and her family, she lived in eight states, Sweden and Holland before eventually settling in Kentucky.
Annette was a proud member of the U.S. Army reaching the rank of Lieutenant as a WACS officer during WWII. In the years between her marriages, she indulged her love of antiques and was an antiques dealer. She was active in feeding the hungry with a group of friends and started the Food Harvest organization in Georgetown. She was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Georgetown.
Annette was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Dr. Robert A. Porter, and years later, her husband of six years, William D. Lundberg, who had been a childhood friend. She is survived by her sons, R. Roderick Porter (Georgia Derrico), Lance N. Porter, daughter, Felice “Lisa” Porter. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Trent Roderick Porter (Yasmin), Vanessa Villamil (Alex), R. Devon Porter (Tracy), Robert J. Porter (Moeko) and seven great-grandchildren.
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family will be planning a memorial service for a later date. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories here on Annette’s tribute wall.
