Anthony Dwayne "Tony" Southerland
Enjoyed spending time with family
Anthony Dwayne “Tony” Southerland, 60, husband to Bonnie Davenport Southerland, passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. He was born in Morganfield, Kentucky on October 6, 1960, to the late Boyd and Uldine Dunning Southerland. He was a former Senior Maintenance Mechanic at Toyota, and loved to tinker and fix things. Tony loved spending time with his family and enjoyed all the activities they were involved with growing up. In later years, he loved being involved and spending time with his grandchildren. Tony was very social and witty with people, and was always smiling.
In addition to his wife, Bonnie, he is survived by his children: Jarred Hutchison, Grant Southerland, Brooke (Taylor) Whitlock, all of Georgetown and Ashley Southerland of Lexington; eight grandchildren: Blaze Southerland-Smith, Alana Smith, Serenity Smith, Sydney Jenkins, Hayden Whitlock, Saylor Whitlock, Malik Dabney, and Ava Dabney. He is also survived by his brother, Troy Southerland of Morganfield, Kentucky and sister, Valarie Adams of Bangor, Michigan.
Memorial Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, March 28, 2021, beginning at 1 p.m., until time of the Memorial Service at 3 p.m. Services will be officiated by Rev. William Reilly.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 60% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
