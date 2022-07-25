Anthony M. McIntyre
King of Georgetown
Updated: July 25, 2022 @ 10:36 pm
Anthony M. McIntyre
King of Georgetown
Anthony M. McIntyre, 63, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022. Born in Georgetown, he was the son of the late William Hatley and Minnie Gilkey McIntyre.
Affectionately known as the “King of Georgetown,” he was a 1976 graduate of Scott County, taught Kumite martial arts in Lexington and was named a Who’s Who for American Martial Arts in 1986. He enjoyed fishing, hunting for treasures and historical artifacts and was featured in 2021 in Ripley’s Believe It or Not. A person with a rough exterior but he had a heart of gold and was a very giving, loving and generous person.
He is survived by his son, Anthony Apollo McIntyre; sisters, Kathy (Marvin) White and Melanie (Preston) Harris; nieces, Tiffany (Daniel) Foster and Natalie White; nephew, Derrick White and special nephew, Preston L. (Tiffany) Harris; and many friends, especially his best friends, Barry Tilford and Andre Higgins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ronnie McIntyre and Lorenzo McIntyre.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by Rev. Preston W. Harris. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. Everyone is encouraged to attend in their favorite UK clothes and a fanny pack. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
