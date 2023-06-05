Arturo Ramos Gallegos, 44, husband of Francin Talitha Johnson, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023. He was born on July 29, 1978 in Guanajuato, Mexico, son of Florencia Gallegos Zuniga and the late Esteban Ramos Hernandez.
Arturo was a master architect and devoted worker at Johnson Properties. He loved to design projects, wood working and was a provider for his family.
In addition to his wife Francin and his mother Florencia, Arturo is survived by his children, Jose Julian Johnson-Ramos, Justin Alexondro Blackaby and Priscilla Mae Blackaby; his siblings, Jessica Lene Rojas, Alfredo Ramos Gallegos, Jorge Ramos Gallegos, Genoveva Ramos Gallegos, Maria Remedios Ramos Gallegos and Esteban Ramos Gallegos; his father-in-law, Joseph Edward Johnson and mother-in-law, Cindy Lee Lunsford; his brothers-in-law, Jason Edward Johnson, Patrick Ashton Johnson and Zack Price Johnson; his special friend, Jose Julian Adan. Besides his father, Arturo was preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Joseph Dean Johnson and a dear grandmother, Lillie Mae Lunsford.
Visitation will be Friday, June 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home, where The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Crestlawn Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Jose Johnson-Ramos, Justin Blackaby, Jason Johnson, Patrick Johnson, Zack Johnson and Marcos Rojas. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Arturo Gallegos as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
