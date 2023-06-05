Arturo Ramos Gallegos

Arturo Ramos Gallegos, 44, husband of Francin Talitha Johnson, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023. He was born on July 29, 1978 in Guanajuato, Mexico, son of Florencia Gallegos Zuniga and the late Esteban Ramos Hernandez.  

