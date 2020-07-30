Arville Dale Bridwell

Arville Dale Bridwell, 86, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Services will be private. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home.  Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.

