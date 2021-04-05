Audrey Lynn Bourne Graves
Wife and mother
Audrey Lynn Bourne Graves, 59, of Lexington, passed away on Wednesday. March 31, 2021. She was born on September 7, 1961 in Lancaster to John Bourne, and Mildred Greer Bourne.
Audrey is survived by her parents; her husband, Harry Graves; her Children, Christopher Henry Graves “C.H.”, and Amanda Katherine Graves; her brother, Andrew Bourne; and many other family members and friends.
Funeral Services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main Street, with burial to follow at Athens Cemetery. Visitation was from 12 p.m. until the time of service on Monday at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children—Lexington.