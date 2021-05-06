Avery Cecil Vest
Loving father and grandfather
Avery Cecil Vest, 60, husband to Kathy Smith Vest, passed away on May 4, 2021. He was born on Jan. 31, 1961 in Scott County and was the son of the late Peggy McCullah Moon. He was raised by his mother and step father, Glendon Moon. Avery loved his grandchildren, classic cars and good music.
He is survived by his children, Rebecca Vest of Owenton, Jennifer Vest of Georgetown, and Christopher Vest of Owenton; grandchildren, Kevin Vest, Stephen Vest, Daniel Vest and Gabriella Vest. Also left to cherish his memory are his brothers, William Vest of Owenton and Glenn Moon of Carlisle; sister, Kimberly Moon of Georgetown; and special friend, Donnie Hopkins.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home and funeral following at 1 p.m. with Rev. Chester Palmer officiating. Burial will be in Masonic Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, Christopher Vest, Jennifer Vest, Stephen Vest, Daniel Vest, Donnie Hopkins, Kwaisi Davis, Kimberly Moon and Shawn Hopkins. Honorary pallbearers are Rebecca Vest, Kevin Vest and Gabriella Vest.
Fond memories and words of condolence may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 60% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.