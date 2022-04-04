Barbara Baldwin Campbell
Member of the Georgetown Lions Club
Barbara Baldwin Campbell, 63, of Georgetown, passed away in Hospice Care at University of Kentucky Medical Center on Friday, April 1, 2022. She was born in Sunbury, Ohio on March 27, 1959, to the late Charles and Jackie Hodgins Baldwin. She was an Ophthalmic Technician working for many years with Dr. Kenneth Weaver, an Ophthalmologist in Lexington. Barbara was a graduate of Ohio State University, a member of the Lions Club in Georgetown and helped coach Special Olympics. She was a big supporter of her children’s sports and was very involved with her son Ryan’s activities in Special Olympics.
Barbara will be lovingly remembered by her children, Amanda Nicole Barts and Ryan Gerald Barts, both of Georgetown, and her sister Betsy Morgan (Robin) of Sunbury, Ohio.
A Celebration of Barbara’s life will be scheduled for a later date.
Donations in Barbara’s name may be sent to Special Olympics-Kentucky, 105 Lakeview Court, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 - soky.org.
