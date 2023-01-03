Barbara (Barb) Hannalore Hancock, loving sister, friend and aunt passed away at the age of 64 at her home in Georgetown Kentucky on December 28, 2022.
Barb was born July 17, 1958, in Mannheim, Germany. She was well known for her compassionate nature to her friends and family, but mostly to her 4 legged fur babies. Barb loved all creatures great and small. As a young child she often nursed baby birds that she would find on her walks home from school. Most notorious, she found 5 baby skunks who recently lost their mother and raised them until they could make it on their own. Those skunks would come back with their families year after year to visit.
Being very spiritual, Barb believed in the power of prayer. Through all the rough times, she knew that her belief in God would get her through. Barb would be the first person to reach out to others in their times of need. She was a friend to many and cherished all.
Graduating high school in 1976 in Hagerstown, IN, Barb later served in the U.S. Navy from 1980 to 1990. She served at various duty stations, but loved most of all Charleston, SC where she worked as a Hospital Corpsman at the Naval Hospital. After the Navy she moved to Kentucky working several jobs and enjoyed her long walks with her many fur babies, reading books and spending time with friends.
To honor Barb’s memory, please donate to your local animal or women’s shelters.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.