Barbara (Barb) Hannalore Hancock, loving sister, friend and aunt passed away at the age of 64 at her home in Georgetown Kentucky on December 28, 2022.

Barb was born July 17, 1958, in Mannheim, Germany.  She was well known for her compassionate nature to her friends and family, but mostly to her 4 legged fur babies.  Barb loved all creatures great and small.  As a young child she often nursed baby birds that she would find on her walks home from school.  Most notorious, she found 5 baby skunks who recently lost their mother and raised them until they could make it on their own.  Those skunks would come back with their families year after year to visit.

Tags

Recommended for you