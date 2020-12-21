Barbara Bohannon Hoffman
Graduate of Georgetown College
Barbara Bohannon Hoffman, died on Dec. 16, 2020 at her home. She was married to the late Lewis F. Hoffman for 59 years. Also, she is preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Ruby Bohannon and a special uncle, Harold P. Bohannon.
Barbara graduated from Bagdad High School and went to Georgetown College where she was an active member of Kappa Delta sorority. She graduated from Georgetown College summa cum laude with a double major in English and Business. She received her masters from Georgetown and Rank 1 from the University of Kentucky. Barbara began her teaching at Garth Elementary leaving to raise her children. In 1965, she returned to teaching English at
Georgetown High School and later became counselor at Georgetown Middle School. Her counseling program was named as the best middle school program by the state counseling association. She finished her career as a counselor at Scott County High school retiring in 1992. This career capitalized on her warmth, compassion for young people and her listening abilities.
She served the First Presbyterian Church of Georgetown as an elder and chaired the Service and Outreach committee. She volunteered at Georgetown Community Hospital and the Medical Mission.
In 1997, she fulfilled a lifelong dream by opening a business—Bohannons’ Books With a Past. The business grew steadily and thanks to community support needed to relocate twice to larger locations. Bohannons’ Books was named Business of the Year in 2001 by the Georgetown/Scott County Chamber of Commerce.
As a business owner, Barbara was elected to the chamber of commerce board of directors and served on numerous committees during her tenure.
Barbara loved to read, play bridge and other games and was a warm and gracious hostess. Her home was filled with people because of her joy, laughter, and acceptance of all. She was the biggest fan of her children at swim meets and continued to follow her grandchildren’s numerous activities. Barbara did not seek praise for herself, but rather encouraged others in their endeavors.
She is survived by her daughters: Leslie (Steve) Spears, Tracie (Rodney Vinegar) Hoffman and Bo (Brad) Vickers; her grandchildren Charles Spears, Blake, Braden, and Bailey Vickers, Clay and Parrish Chew; sister Kay; and brother-in-law John T. Hoffman. She leaves behind countless friends, colleagues, and former students whom she loved. The family would like to thank Kathy Hoffman, Connie Harrison, and caregiver Agnes Spencer. Services will be private. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home.