Barbara Cook Sallee
Member of First United Methodist Church
Barbara Cook Sallee, 81, widow of George Lee “Bucky” Sallee, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. She was born Jan. 20, 1939 in Fayette County, daughter of the late Elmer W. and Mildred (Hager) Cook.
Barbara was retired from Square D and was a member of First United Methodist Church of Georgetown. She enjoyed playing penny bingo, working puzzle books and volunteering at the nursing home.
Barbara is survived by her two sisters, Phyllis (Thomas) McCallister and Betty Jo Cook; her daughter-in-law, Therese Welch; her niece, Barbara Joyce McCallister; two nephews, Thomas (Jennifer) McCallister and John McCallister; five great nephews and five great-great nephews, a special great-great nephew, “Little John” McCallister; numerous dear friends. In addition to her husband and parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her son, Lester F. Teater II.
Services will be private. Burial will be in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Bluegrass Hospice Care for their loving care of Barbara. Memorial contributions may be directed to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US Highway 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.Johnsonsfuneralhome.com.