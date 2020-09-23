Barbara M. Summers
Member of St. Johns Catholic Church
Barbara M. Summers, 74, widow of John C. Summers, III, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Lexington. Barbara was born on October 20, 1945 in Saugus, Massachusetts to the late Anthony and Dorothy McCarthy McNeil. She was a member of St. Johns Catholic Church and worked as a case reporter for Kentucky Department for Natural Resources. Barbara loved Bunko, going to the pavilion and participating in the SilverSneakers Fitness Group, weekly water aerobics, and was an avid dog lover.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, John Summers, IV (Barbara) of Apopka, Florida, Tony Summers (Erin) of Frisco, Texas, and Michael L. Summers of Pikeville; her brothers, Paul McNeil of Gretna, Virginia and Larry McNeil of Lynchburg, Virginia.
The funeral service will be held at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, September 26 2020 at 11 a.m. with Father Linh Nguyen officiating. Visitation will be begin at 10 a.m. until service time.
The family is requesting donations to: Scott County Animal Shelter, 1185 Cardinal Drive, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.