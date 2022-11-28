Barbara Owens McKenney
Member of Great Crossing Baptist Church
Barbara Owens McKenney, 81, wife of Cecil McKenney, passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 at her home. She was born March 31, 1941 in Scott County to the Late Harry and Dorothy Sears Willoughby. She worked for Stiohn Products and ran a day care for 37 years. She was a member of Great Crossing Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Marvin Owens, brothers, Harry Lee Willoughby, Jr., Thomas Willoughby, and step son Harvey McKenney.
She will belovingly remembered by her husband, Cecil McKenney, children, Michael Owens, Georgetown, Vickie (Darry) Gillispie, Stamping Ground, grandchildren, Keith (Nikki) Gillispie, Georgetown, Melissa Florence, Georgetown, great grandchild, Alexus Florence, Georgetown, step children, Charles (Sharon) McKenney, Lexington, Robin McKenney, Lexington, sister-in-law, Laura Willoughby, Versailles, brother-in-law, Robert (Joyce) Owens, Williamstown, and special friend, Margaret McKenney, Georgetown.
Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum and Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Ben Perkins officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens where pallbearers will be, Keith Gillispie, David Whitley, III, Cody Rankin, Cory Stamper, Jacob Rankin, and Evan Sharp. Honorary Pallbearers will be Robert Owens, David B. Glass, Randy Erskine, Robert Miller, and Michael Taylor.
